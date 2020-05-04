Firefighters suspended after breaching COVID curfew at Kingston party

Two firefighters who were among 18 people nabbed by the police at a party on Saturday in breach of the nightly COVID curfew have been suspended with further disciplinary action in the works.

All 18 including 42-year-old Glenford Elvin and 25-year-old Shanice Powell were charged under the Disaster Risk Management Act and have been granted station bail.

They are all booked to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on June 30.

“We have been informed that these persons were arrested and released on station bail...the disciplinary procedures of the Jamaica Fire Brigade are very clear...this matter will be dealt with following the disciplinary procedures and we just have to wait until the law of the land takes it course and then after that our disciplinary procedures will come in,” Jamaica Fire Brigade spokesman is Emeleo Ebanks told Radio Jamaica.

The police reported that about 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, a team was on patrol on Orange Street in Kingston when they heard loud music.

They went to investigate and found persons at a party.

The police say patrons were instructed to go home.

According to the police, majority of the patrons complied, however, 18 reportedly did not and so they were arrested and charged.

Videos of the party in session and when the police intervened have been making the rounds on social media platforms.

Eighteen people were last night arrested in Orange Villa off Slipe Road in Kingston for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act. They were held at a party during the curfew hours when they should have been inside their premises. Details soon. - Contributed video. pic.twitter.com/3bQzT0mLci — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) May 3, 2020

