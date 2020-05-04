Itelbpo pumping millions into COVID-19 fight

Western Bureau:

Leading outsourcing firm itelbpo Smart Solutions has committed to a weekly donation of $2 million through its 4Ys Foundation to assist in managing the ensuing public health crisis created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Yoni Epstein-led firm has already donated over $14 million in essential contact centre services to the Government’s 888-ONE-LOVE hotline, which was launched to keep citizens informed amid wide public anxiety caused by the uncertain and ever-changing nature of the global pandemic. The effort is a part of the organisation’s proactive disaster risk management strategy.

“There are many Jamaicans, especially in rural areas, who still do not have access to the Internet, and the hotline gives them a channel to receive critical updates and make reports,” said Epstein, who is the founding chairman and CEO of itelbpo Smart Solutions. “We feel both a sense of privilege and responsibility in having this opportunity to help Jamaica weather this storm.”

The 4Ys Foundation was launched by the global services firm last year to institutionalise the company’s commitment to supporting community initiatives, including US$60,000 in relief funds for its Bahamas team affected by Hurricane Dorian.

TEAM SELECTION

According to Epstein, the hotline team members were selected from agents who were previously assigned to a travel account that closed when the tourism industry went on lockdown, and was therefore well equipped to handle sensitive calls, dissect and prioritise information, as well as transfer critical data to the Ministry of Health and Wellness 24 hours, seven days a week.

“Some people are really in a panic when they call us, and it’s our responsibility to guide them through the situation, even emergency situations where they feel their life or the life of a loved one is at stake,” Monique Frazer, the team supervisor told The Gleaner. “As their supervisor, I am committed to guiding my team to doing their best and showing people that we care.”

Itelbpo was launched in 2012 in Jamaica with seven workers and is now a global multi-award-winning enterprise and the region’s largest home-grown business process outsourcing company, with eight facilities in Jamaica, The Bahamas, Mexico and the USA, including a robust US-based work-from-home regime.