JUTC sub-franchisees granted renewal extension

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC) is advising that in keeping with the Transport Authority’s moratorium, an extension has been granted until May 29 for the payment of sub-franchise fees.

The fees were originally due March 31 but operators were granted an extension to April 15.

Corporate Communications Manager, Cecil Thoms, says the company is aware of the economic impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on operators and thus it was important for it to empathise with them in giving them additional time to generate the funds.

The JUTC is urging operators to be safe and healthy, as well as respect the practices necessary to safeguard their well-being and members of the public.

