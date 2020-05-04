Kiwanis Club treats St Thomas residents

THE KIWANIS Club of St Thomas generated smiles and, in some cases, tears of joy to 60 homeless and otherwise disadvantaged citizens in the parish on Friday. The service club delivered hot meals and essential items to help them, at least for the time being, ride out the economic hardships caused by COVID-19.

According to president of the club, Remayla Campbell, the project, part of its Meals on Wheels programme, was done in tandem with Kirk Distributors and Food For The Poor. She shared that the club plans to target about 120 persons during its next project in August, so that other persons can benefit.

The packages consisted of toothbrushes and other oral hygiene products, as well as rags, soap, tissue and sanitary napkins for the women. Food For The Poor donated packages of cornmeal, peas, sausages and baked beans, which were distributed from four vehicles by the club members in communities such as Heartease, Ramble, Grant’s Pen, West Albion, Yallas and Pondside.

“They were really appreciative. We didn’t have enough to serve entire communities. One man who received a package from Food For The Poor was in tears. He didn’t know what he was going to eat that day and he was able to get that, plus a cooked meal.

“Persons who had people looking after them at home because they couldn’t move, were happy they had something to cook. The homeless, as usual, were very happy. In the third quarter, we want to go to Morant Bay and do twice the amount, and hopefully Food For The Poor will come on board that time, alongside Kirk Distributors and GraceKennedy,” Campbell said.

