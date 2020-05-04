RGD launches electronic burial order

The Registrar General's Department (RGD) today launched an electronic database that will allow customers to obtain burial orders electronically.

The RGD says this is applicable to deaths in hospitals and health centres only.

The agency says the move is aimed at providing customers with a safe and convenient way of conducting business.

How to apply

The steps are easy as:

* Register the death at any RGD location;

* Choose the option for electronic delivery;

* Verify the burial order via RGD secure web portal.

To access the portal visit https://www.rgd.gov.jm/ to verify the burial order.

For further information you may call the RGD at 876 619-1260 or 749-0550 or email informationeurgd.gov.jm.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.