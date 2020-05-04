Teachers call for more textbook support for distance learning

FROM ALL indications, most schools continue to struggle to facilitate remote learning through online classes, with those in many rural areas and inner-city communities at a greater disadvantage. While some administrators have put measures in place, many students are at an alarming risk of falling behind, due in large part to a lack of access to materials and the technology required for remote learning.

According to Brendalee McLaughlin, the grade-one coordinator and special-needs instructor at Seaview Gardens Primary School, her students are at a disadvantage even with the diligence of parents.

“The reality is that even before COVID-19, not every student in the same grade was at the same place academically. Since schools have closed, you see the gap even more, as some students are ahead because they have all the textbooks and support they need at home, while others who don’t have that are falling behind,” said McLaughlin. “Yes, we’re grateful that a lot of parents are willing to help each other out and share resources, but we also have to recognise that it’s always the same set of parents - usually the ones whose children are already ahead.”

With no confirmed word as to a full reopening of schools, teachers like McLaughlin have had to devise new ways to connect with students who require special coaching and attention. This is especially so for students who are in preparation for standardised test cycles, including the Grade Four Literacy and Numeracy tests or the grade six Primary Exit Profile (PEP) assessment.

“Right now, our main concern is getting the materials to the students. We use WhatsApp groups to share activities from textbooks or lesson plans, and then coordinate with the parents to give the students feedback. In addition, we try to print materials and have them available at the school so that parents in the community who don’t have access to WhatsApp or the textbook can still have access to hard copies. I’ve also had to open my home here in the community to a few students who have a hard time keeping up with the work,” McLaughlin shared.

ASSISTANCE FROM D&G

Recognising the shortfall, the Desnoes and Geddes (D&G) Foundation, a long-time partner of the school, offered support in the form of printed copies of PEP course material across all subject areas. The foundation has pledged to continue assisting the students with preparation material, which will help, in the long run, to supplement the lessons for students in grades four to six.

“School closures have a devastating impact on the most vulnerable students. In many ways, it’s almost as if their world has stopped. These students need the routine and support of the school and when that is taken away, it will be difficult for them to regain momentum. Now more than ever, we must be vigilant so that no student, no mind is left behind,” said Stephannie Coy, project manager at the D&G Foundation.

“If we are going to beat this challenge, we have to do it together; we the teachers, our parents, friends like D&G Foundation, the whole community. Ten years from now, I want my students to be at their best. COVID won’t beat us,” declared a defiant McLaughlin.