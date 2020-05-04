Trade Winds donates gallons of juice to healthcare workers

TRADE WINDS Citrus Limited (TWCL), manufacturers of the Tru-Juice, Freshhh, Squeezz, Wakefield and Calico Jack refreshment and liquor brands, continues its efforts to ensure that front-line health professionals feel the appreciation of their work in the fight against COVID-19 in Jamaica.

A delivery of 800 gallons of juice from TWCL was made to the Linstead and Spanish Town hospitals and the health department at Spanish Town Hospital for distribution.

While accepting the products, Dwayne Francis, CEO of Spanish Town Hospital, thanked TWCL for the juices, saying, “We will be sending these juices to all of our wards and departments. It shows your thanks to the front-line responders of Spanish Town Hospital and they will be enjoying this today. Thank you very much!”

Lauren Mahfood, brand manager at TWCL, emphasised the company’s gratitude for the work of all healthcare professionals.

“The commitment and dedication of our healthcare professionals during this COVID-19 fight is truly remarkable. We encourage all front-line responders and all Jamaicans to load up on their vitamin C to stay strong and healthy during this time.” Mahfood said.