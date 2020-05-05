$35 million worth of ganja seized in Manchester, four arrested

Four persons are in custody in connection with a multimillion-dollar drug seizure by members of the Narcotics and Manchester Divisions in Spur Tree, Manchester on Monday.

It is reported that about 8:45 p.m., a joint police-military team carried out coordinated operations at two premises in the area.

During the search, approximately 8,700 pounds of compressed ganja were seized, according to the police.

The police say the estimated street value of the illicit drug is $35 million.

A motor vehicle was also seized in the incident.

The identities of the persons taken into custody are being withheld pending further investigations.

The police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist them with the investigation to contact the Narcotics Division at 876-923-5729, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.