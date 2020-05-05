Growth & Jobs | Jamaicans urged to use tech access remittances

Horace Hines, general manager, JN Money Services Limited, is encouraging Jamaicans to use technologies such as money transfer cards to access their remittances to reduce opportunities to spread COVID-19.

Since March, Jamaicans have seen their movements restricted as the country seeks to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. This has also affected their ability to conduct transactions, such as receiving remittances, as persons are encouraged to practise social distancing. However, Hines points out that technologies, such as the JN Money Card, can assist remittance receivers in accessing their funds conveniently.

“With COVID-19 being extremely contagious, it is important that Jamaicans practise social distancing to minimise the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, many persons who collect remittances are impacted because they are affected by the new closing times and the number of persons who are allowed in a location at any given time,” Hines explained.

“Also, many customers have not been able to receive their funds on time. Therefore, we are recommending using technologies such as the JN Money Card because of its convenience, and it will allow them to collect remittances 24/7 without having to visit an agent location,” he added.

The JN Money Card was introduced in 2004 by the then Jamaica National Building Society in partnership with JN Money Services Limited, now a member company of The Jamaica National Group. Since then, the card has become a benefit to customers because of its convenience and safe ways to collect remittances.

“This means that recipients of remittances do not need to rush to catch a remittance location before it closes. Also, they can keep safe and practise social distancing,” he added.

“The JN Money Card allows persons to access funds received via money transfers at MultiLink ABMs islandwide and to make purchases at point-of-sale terminals. Signing up for the card is free to customers and can be used without charge at any JN Bank ABM location,” Hines said.

“Persons who do not have a card can visit a JN Bank location and sign up for the card. Then, they can have their relatives send the funds to their JN Money Card, and they will be able to access the funds immediately,” he added, pointing out that the technology was the first of its type to be used by a remittance company in Jamaica.

Hines added that although staying connected with loved ones is important, the health and safety of all Jamaicans are paramount during this period.

“While we recognise the importance of staying in touch with loved ones we also encourage everyone to monitor all the official channels and stay indoors as much as possible. As a country, it is important that we play our part in minimising the spread of the virus and remain safe during this period,” he stated.