Gun and ammunition seized in Manchester

The police in Manchester seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation in Mandeville on Monday.

They report that about 3:00 p.m., a team was conducting an operation in the area when a premises was searched and one Bulgarian Markova pistol with a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition was found

One man was subsequently taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

