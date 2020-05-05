NWA warns of traffic delays along Guava Ridge to Content Gap roadway

The National Works Agency (NWA) is alerting motorists to the possibility of lengthy delays along the Guava Ridge to Content Gap roadway in St Andrew, as paving activities get underway.

The activities, which commenced in the final week of April, are scheduled to be completed by the end of May, at which time the project is expected to be substantially complete.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, explains that the paving activities are being undertaken as part of the rehabilitation project that has been ongoing at that location.

He says the roadway is narrow and that the large equipment that are required for the works will cause intermittent blockage.

The roadway from Guava Ridge to Content Gap is being rehabilitated as part of a major rehabilitation programme that saw roadways across the island getting much needed attention.

The comprehensive rehabilitation project also saw the laying of 4,800 metres of potable water-lines by the National Water Commission.

The project, which is being undertaken at a cost of $164 million, is now 80% complete.

The NWA is appealing to motorists to exercise patience, and caution, as they traverse the roadway and to obey the instructions of flag persons and posted warning signs.

