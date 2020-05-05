One-week water supply disruptions for sections of St Catherine

Sections of St Catherine are to face water supply disruptions over seven days as the National Water Commission (NWC) undertakes works at its Jericho Pumping Station in the parish.

The NWC says the plant will be taken out of operation between Sunday, May 10 and Saturday, May 16 to facilitate a team in carrying out a step and time testing exercise on a new well at the facility.

The agency says the exercise is necessary for the completion of current upgrading works being undertaken for additional water to be brought into the system.

Customers served by this facility will experience a disruption in their regular water supply.

However, a temporary piped supply schedule will be implemented to service the affected areas during the period.

Residents are still being encouraged to store water for use where possible.

Water Supply Schedule

Sunday - White House Housing Scheme, Charliemount, Cotton Piece and York Street.

Monday and Tuesday - Ewarton Proper and Orangefield District.

Wednesday- Mount Rosser, Ivy District and Bennett Shop.

Wednesday and Thursday- White House Housing Scheme, Charliemount, Cotton Piece and York Street.

Saturday - Ewarton Proper and Orangefield District.

Water will be trucked to Orangefield (not District) during the disruption period

