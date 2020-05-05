Opposition wants OUR to reinstate NWC guaranteed standards

Opposition Spokesperson on Water and Climate Change Dr Fenton Ferguson says the decision of the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) to relax some of the National Water Commission’s (NWC) guaranteed standards to customers is a major blunder.

Ferguson contends that the move will compromise the OUR as an independent regulator and pave the way for poor service standards at the NWC.

Yesterday, the utility regulator indicated that the NWC requested a three-month suspension of four standards because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its resources.

The OUR says it reviewed the request and accepted that it was reasonable in the prevailing circumstances, and as such granted a three-month suspension from April 1 to June 30.

The suspended standards include connection to supply and metre reading requirements.

In a statement today, Ferguson argued that the OUR should be reminded that the NWC is a water monopoly and that it should act in the best interest of consumers.

He further argued that the guaranteed standards were set after years of constant complaint by consumers about NWC performance, particularly in metre reading regularity, and the reconnection of water service.

Ferguson said it was, therefore, shocking that the OUR would now remove the regime for ensuring acceptable standards and consumer protection.

“This situation will no doubt hastens an atmosphere of hostility and antagonism between the consumer and the provider.”

Ferguson said while the party is sensitive about the safety and protection of all essential workers, including NWC metre readers, the government and the regulator have an obligation to look at the bigger picture.

Ferguson is calling for an immediate return to the guaranteed standards saying lower customer service standards benefit no one in the short term and risk long-term damage to the provision of high-quality service from a monopoly corporation.

