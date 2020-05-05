Two more COVID cases increase total to 473, recoveries up to 56

The Health Ministry is reporting another two cases of the coronavirus in Jamaica.

This has increased the total to 473.

The new cases comprise two Corporate Area men – one 30 years old and the other 34 years old.

In the meantime, there have been seven more recoveries pushing the tally to 56.

