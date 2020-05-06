Wed | May 6, 2020

Corporate Hands | Trade Winds donates 800 gallons of juice to health facilities

Published:Wednesday | May 6, 2020 | 11:10 PM
Keresha Ferguson (second right), marketing coordinator at Trade Winds Citrus Ltd, presents juices to Dwayne Francis (centre), chief executive officer of the Spanish Town Hospital.
Contributed
