Finally home ... Marella ship workers among 115 Jamaicans landed in Kingston

One hundred and fifteen Jamaicans who were stranded in the United Kingdom have now arrived at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport.

The Jamaicans arrived aboard a TUI charter flight.

Among them are the 43 Marella Discovery 2 crew members who anchored south of Port Royal Kingston in April but were denied landing.

"We are extremely happy to be finally home," one of the crew members told The Gleaner a short while ago.​

But it has been a tiring 16 hours for the Jamaicans who left their ship from 4:30 a.m UK time to go to the airport for their flight to Jamaica.

The 115 Jamaicans include other ship workers and 40 Jamaicans who had been stranded in the United Kingdom.

The Jamaicans will now be quarantined for 14 days at a north coast hotel before they are allowed to go home.

Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith was at the airport to greet the Jamaicans.

"Welcome home!" she told them.

Johnson Smith also explained that the Government was seeking to protect the Jamaicans as well as their families.

- Damion Mitchell

