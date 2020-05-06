Gas prices remain flat this week

Gas prices are to remain flat this week.

Effective Thursday, E-10 87 will sell for $116.92 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $119.75.

Meanwhile, automotive diesel oil will sell $109.40 per litre.

Kerosene will go for $91.88 per litre.

Propane cooking gas will sell for $38.37 per litre, while butane will go for $42.94 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

