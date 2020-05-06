Man arrested in relation to Kingston gun seizure

A firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized during a police-military operation on Chestnut Lane, Kingston 14 on Tuesday.

One man was arrested in connection with the seizure.

It is reported that about 4:45 a.m., the joint police-military team conducted an operation in the area.

The police say a premises was searched and one Smith and Wesson Springfield handgun and a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized.

