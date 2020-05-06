Manchester Chamber donates to Ebenezer Home

Board members of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce (MCOC), in partnership with Lisa Chen of Sew Meant to Be, assisted the Ebenezer Home for the Mentally Challenged with maintaining sanitisation and social-distancing protocols during the current pandemic.

Robert Howard, first vice-president, MCOC; Kirk Allen, director of workforce development, MCOC; and Tracia Woodburn-Morris, director of business advocacy and development, visited the home on May 2 and handed over their donation of three gallons each of bleach and antibacterial hand soap and 40 washable, reusable face masks.

“The donation is part of the board of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce’s commitment to the Ebenezer Home. We realised that they would need these items and undertook to provide them. We reached out to Lisa and she readily supplied the wonderful hand-sewn masks for the residents and their caregivers,” Howard said.

The items were presented to Nurse Tamika Crawford, caregiver at the Ebenezer Home. “We are unable to hold our usual fundraising activities because of the need for social distancing, so the residents and staff definitely welcome these items,” said Paulette Wheeler, operations manager at the home.

Howard added that providing assistance to the home is part of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce’s dedication to supporting people and businesses that build the parish of Manchester. He encouraged other business people from the community to do what they can to help those in need during the pandemic.

“The board is actually partnering with farmers in Manchester to help them sell their produce during this difficult time. Just log on to the chamber’s website at mcocjamaica.com and click on the link NationPride. It will take you to the list of items available for purchase,” Howard said.