‘The needs are too great’ - Coordinator for church outreach bemoans impact of COVID-19 on May Pen

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused several persons to lose their jobs, and for many, just putting food on their table has become a challenge.

The May Pen New Testament Members Care and Outreach Programme shared with The Gleaner that even though they have been trying to help by distributing care packages and sometimes monetary assistance, the needs are just too great for them.

Marlon Gray, coordinator for the outreach, said the situation is dire as some of the homes visited, based on how run-down they were, showed that the occupants’ needs go beyond food.

“We have given out several food packages to both members of the church and the wider community. We have also filled prescriptions and given monetary assistance,” he shared, praising members who joined in to ensure the success of the programme.

Gray said the mission also reached out to the homeless to ensure they had a warm meal.

“I am so happy that we are not the only organisation engaged in meeting the needs of those in the May Pen area. It is heartbreaking, and even with all the other initiatives, you get the feeling you have still not made a dent,” Gray said wistfully.

He has, however, expressed gratitude to Stoplight and Lemars Wholesale in the capital, who he said came on board to assist with the food packages.

“The needs are great and there are a lot of persons who are indicating that they don’t have food. Some of our members are now unemployed and some are shut-ins. Also added to the mix are the affected ones from the nearby environs. It is a long list to fill,” he bemoaned.

Host pastor for the church, Rev Ralston Graham, in praising the work the team has been doing, said that has always been the mandate of the church ... to make a difference.

“As a church, we have been praying for this pandemic to be over. The needs were great before and now they have magnified. We actually have to be reaching out on less resources but … seeing the gratitude is really worth it,” he shared.

The church is now in the process of organising another outreach and is hoping to receive assistance from anyone who can help to impact as many needy as they can.