NWC customers in arrears to get debt relief

Jason Cross, Gleaner Writer

National Water Commission (NWC) customers who are more than 90 days in arrears have been granted a 30 per cent discount on their outstanding balances.

NWC president Mark Barnett, speaking during a digital press conference this morning, informed that some 31,000 customers are to benefit.

The discount will run from May 6 to July 31 and Barnett warned that there will be no additional discount or extension.

Barnett further indicated that the NWC is waiving late payment and reconnection fees to cushion customers impacted economically by COVID-19.

Of the 31,000, Barnett said about 19,000 customers are in a position to grab the offer.

"We have over 500,000 customers, but we have narrowed down the number in terms of those who we would have seen with a pattern, and we conservatively narrowed down to 31,000 as an immediate target we believe would take up this offer".

Meanwhile, the NWC president indicated that the commission is to introduce incentives for customers who conserve.

He did not provide details but said the incentives would be tangible and appreciated by customers.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.