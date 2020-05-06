Over 200 St Lucian cruise workers to return home on Friday

CASTRIES, St Lucia, CMC – Two hundred and nineteen 219 St Lucians employed to two cruise lines will be repatriated on Friday.

According to a government statement on Wednesday, the St Lucians, who are employees of Carnival Glory and Caribbean Princess cruise ships, have over the past month been desirous of returning home due to industry challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two hundred and seven will arrive on Carnival Glory and 12 aboard Caribbean Princess.

The government statement says that in an effort to return the nationals to local shores, the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Tourism and the St Lucia Tourism Authority have been working with the Department of Health and Wellness and the St Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority, Customs and Excise Department, Immigration and the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force to execute this operation.

Both Carnival Glory and Caribbean Princess will dock at Port Castries where the disembarkation process will be overseen by port health authorities.

The cruise lines and all nationals have been informed of the mandatory quarantine process upon arrival.

Due to the nature of the operation and the health and safety measures which must be adhered to, public access to the port of entry will be suspended during the operation and will be managed by the Royal St Lucia Police Force.

Returning nationals will be immediately transported to a government-operated quarantine facility where they will be housed for a period of 14 days.

Each national will be screened upon arrival at the government-operated quarantine facility and they will be tested for COVID-19.

Following the disembarkation process, Carnival Glory and Caribbean Princess will leave Port Castries destined to its next port of call as the ship continues to aid other countries in their repatriation efforts.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.