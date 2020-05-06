PATH students to get internet data grants

Students on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) will be provided with internet data grants to assist with online learning.

A total of 1,435 students have already been selected to receive data paid for by the Ministry of Education.

Also, some 303 additional students are being provided with data grants by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

“They have been notified by their schools and the data plans will be automatically added to their phones this week,” said Minister with responsibility for Education, Karl Samuda, during a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

He informed that more than 4,500 teachers are benefiting from data plans paid for by the Ministry, adding that “it is our intention to expand this grant to include additional students on PATH and all teachers.”

Meanwhile, e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited is in the process of procuring tablets for distribution to teachers.

“Over 5,510 are now available and distribution will begin this week. e-Learning will also provide 40,000 tablets for children. Distribution of these tablets will begin at the end of May,” Samuda said.

He added that the Education Ministry is currently procuring an additional 7,000 for needy students.