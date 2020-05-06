Two charged as Hanover street vending crackdown intensifies

Bryan Miller, Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

Two vendors were prosecuted and another 45 removed from the streets of Hanover on Wednesday's second day of an initiative to stamp out street side selling in parish.

Several produce were also seized and some stalls destroyed.

The initiative is a joint effort by the police, the military and personnel from the Enforcement and Compliance Department of the Hanover Municipal Corporation.

It is also aimed at containing the COVID-19 which is yet to be confirmed in Hanover.

"We went through the town of Lucea and we got the cooperation of the majority of the vendors," said Craig Oates, the manager of the enforcement and compliance unit at the municipal corporation.

However, he said, summonses had to be issued to two vendors who will be taken to court.

In Hopewell, several stalls were also dismantled and street vendors urged to take up available spaces in the market.

Oates said the town of Green Island will be targeted next in what he promises will be an ongoing campaign until the desired result is achieved.

