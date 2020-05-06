VPA to host online discussion on ‘Peace in the Pandemic’

THE VIOLENCE Prevention Alliance (VPA) will be hosting a series of live online discussions on how persons are coping with the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as share positive, local initiatives that are working successfully during the worldwide pandemic with respect to conflict resolution.

Under the theme ‘Peace in the Pandemic’, the VPA will host a four-part online discussion on community engagement and protecting vulnerable families; feeding and reading programme for at-risk children; how women and men are coping in the pandemic.

Professor Elizabeth Ward, chair of the VPA, said the objectives of the online discussions are to provide relevant data on what is happening in the communities; promote and encourage individual, community and institutional action, and share positive messages for harmonious and peaceful communities.

“We are living in a ‘new normal’ time. These online discussions will discuss the issues and will share best practices; give tips, ideas and solutions to cope with living in this new normal situation,” she added.

The first discussion will take place today at 5 p.m. on the VPA Facebook page, where Claudette Pious, chief executive officer of Children First, and Kevaughn Ellis, founder of Tracks on Streets, in Allman Town, will share their experiences on community engagement and protecting vulnerable families during the pandemic.

The other sessions are scheduled for May 13, 20, 27 at 5 p.m. Persons are encourage to log onto the VPA’s Facebook page at vpajamaicato listen and participate in the discussion.