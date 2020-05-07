Annotto Bay tax office closure due to quarantine in St Mary

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising that the Annotto Bay tax office in St Mary will be closed with immediate effect from today until May 21.

This as the Ministry of Health and Wellness has imposed a 14-day quarantine on several communities in St Mary, including the town of Annotto Bay.

The quarantine measure forms part of the Government’s response strategies to the coronavirus in Jamaica and the number of confirmed cases in several communities in the parish.

The closure of the Annotto Bay tax office means that taxpayers outside of the quarantined communities will now have to visit the Port Maria tax office or any tax office convenient to them to conduct their usual tax transactions.

TAJ is reminding customers that several services may be accessed online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, such as paying property tax, motor vehicle certificate of fitness fees and traffic tickets.

Additionally, applications for Tax Compliance Certificate will only be accepted online.

For further information, persons may call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

