Man arrested in connection with shooting deaths of West Kingston children

A man has been arrested in connection with the “vile and brutal” murders of eight-year-old Toya Brown and 15-year-old Nyron Taylor, who were shot and killed last evening in West Kingston, Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, revealed this afternoon.

READ: 8-y-o, teen slain in West Kingston attacks

Chang says the man, whose identity is being withheld pending further investigations, was nabbed by members of the police force during an operation.

According to Chang, he was in possession of a firearm during his arrest in Denham Town and another firearm was also seized near the area.

He noted that as a result of improved mobility and increased use of technology, the police were able to act swiftly and make an arrest.

“A critical element to successful crime-fighting operations is police mobility”, he said in a statement this afternoon, noting that “it should never be that our ability to tackle crime is retarded by immobility while ensuring the safety and security of our citizens”.

He said in response to the alarming tendency for people to resort to violence, the Ministry will be ramping up its anti-violence campaign and will work alongside the National Commission on Violence Prevention, which was established in December 2019, to provide a comprehensive review of the Government’s violence prevention strategies.

Chang said this is an unfortunate situation and indicated that additional counselling and resources will be provided to those affected in the areas which are under Zones of Special Operations.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.