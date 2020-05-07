McKenzie offering $300,000 reward in relation to killing of West Kingston children

Minister of Local Government and Community Development and Member of Parliament for Western Kingston, Desmond McKenzie, is offering a $300,000 reward for information leading to the capture of those responsible for shooting deaths of two children in the area.

The deceased have been identified as eight-year-old Toya Brown and 15-year old Niron Taylor.

“I am grappling with mixed emotions…I am really heartbroken about these killings, and at the same time, I am outraged at just the utter wickedness and bloodthirsty mentality that can cause anyone to wipe two innocent children from the face of the earth.

“The police are investigating these incidents, and I want to encourage the people of my constituency, especially those living in Denham Town and Tivoli Gardens, to stand up and be counted, and reveal all they know to the authorities. I am appealing to them to break the shackle of silence, and show their disgust and outrage against these terrorists, who commit murder and mayhem and make their lives miserable,” said McKenzie in a statement.

“I want them to understand that giving information is the best weapon against these evildoers, who have deprived Jamaica of two children – the future of the country. Let me go further…if you have information, and you are afraid to share it with the police, get in touch with me. I will use every resource I have to help to bring these criminals to justice,” he added.

McKenzie says he will be providing support to the grieving families.

“Words will never be enough to ease the grief and deep pain that they are feeling. As their Member of Parliament, I will do all I can at this time. I will be undertaking the funeral expenses and associated matters, so they can focus, even as they mourn, on the beautiful memories that Toya and Niron gave them. I can also give the assurance that the decent, honest, hardworking people of the West Kingston family will support them.”

