Nine charged for breaching COVID orders at Kingston party

Nine persons were arrested and charged under the Disaster Risk Management Act after they refused to comply with police instructions when they were found having a party on Bentley Lane, Rose Town in Kingston.

The individuals, who were held on Tuesday afternoon, are to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, August 12.

Charged are:

* Twenty-five-year-old Ojingo Duhaney of Moore Street in Rose Town, Kingston.

* Twenty-four-year-old Carlos Johns of Metcalfe Road, Denham Town, Kingston

* Twenty-six-year-old Ricardo Denton of Duff Street, Rose Town in Kingston

* Twenty-one-year-old Ramania Fraser of Bentley Lane, Rose Town in Kingston.

* Twenty-seven-year-old Javar Williams, of Duff Street, Rose Town in Kingston.

* Twenty-five-year-old Keemo Kelly, of Bentley Lane, Kingston.

* Twenty-two-year-old Bo Nation, of Bentley Lane, Kingston.

* Twenty-five-year-old Melvin Simpson, of Duff Street, Rose Town in Kingston.

* Twenty-two-year-old Javan Brown of Duff Street, Rose Town in Kingston.

The police are urging the public to abide by the regulations issued under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

