St James health workers get two buses to ease travel woes

WESTERN BUREAU:

Medical frontline workers in St James, who have been struggling to get to and from work amid the COVID-19 curfew restrictions should now have it easier with the presentation of two buses to the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA).

The buses were handed over at the WRHA's Montego Bay offices in Fairview, St James by the SpreadLove Initiative outreach organisation, led by the People's National Party (PNP) caretaker for St James Central Andre Hylton

They are to be made available for four months through a partnership with the MXP Tours group.

"All expenses except for fuel will be borne by us. During this crisis, I know you’ll now have more wheels on the road to transport your doctors, nurses, and other workers,” Hylton told the WRHA representatives.

"This COVID-19 crisis isn’t a People’s National Party or Jamaica Labour Party crisis; it affects all Jamaicans. This is the time that we have to put hands and hearts together to help each other, to assist the government where we can, and to assist our neighbours in making sure we get through this as best as possible,” Hylton added.

One bus will service the Cornwall Regional Hospital while the other will serve the St James Health Department.

WRHA regional director Errol Greene said the buses will ease the issues of transportation for medical staff within western Jamaica.

"We can assure you that these two buses will come in very handy to alleviate that situation,” said Greene.

