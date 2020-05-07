St James men held with gun, lead sheets charged

Several charges have been laid against two men who were arrested in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm and lead sheets in Norwood, St James.

They are 18-year-old Leroy Vassell and 22-year-old mechanic, Jermaine Vassell, both of Water Lilly Lane in Norwood St James.

The two were arrested about 12:30 p.m on Thursday, April 30, when a police team carried out an operation at their home.

A Glock 9mm pistol, eighteen 9mm rounds of ammunition and several sheets with the names and identity information of persons living overseas were seized.

They were formally charged with illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of identity information on Tuesday after they were interviewed in the presence of their attorneys.

Their court date is being finalised.

