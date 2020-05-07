TAJ extends suspension of some In-line services at tax offices

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it has extended the suspension of collecting property tax and the motor vehicle certificate of fitness fee at several major tax offices across the island effective today and until further notice, as it continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on its operations.

TAJ says the move is considered to be in the best interest of public health and safety as it takes the necessary steps to control overcrowding and promote social distancing at several of its facilities to include:

· Kingston

· St Andrew

· Cross Roads

· Portmore

· Spanish Town

· May Pen

· Montego Bay

· Mandeville

The suspension of these services, which will remain in effect until further advised by the TAJ, means that persons will not be able to conduct these transactions at the listed tax offices.

Instead, they will be required to make payments for property tax and motor vehicle certificate of fitness fee online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm for the duration of the in-line service suspension.

The authority says the decision has become necessary as there continues to be a higher than usual number of customers transacting business at these locations as a result of the national curfew measures implemented by the Government.

This measure, when combined with the public health and safety guidelines, has resulted in increasing crowds and longer waiting times.

The TAJ argues that this presents a possible public health and safety risk in this already challenging time of the novel corona virus pandemic impacting the island.

Customers are therefore urged to use the TAJ online service to pay not just their property tax and motor vehicle certificate of fitness fee, but to also conduct several other transactions that are available online as a means of safeguarding themselves.

Although more persons have been using the online channel since the suspension of the services a week ago, TAJ says it continues to see a significant number of persons attempting to conduct these transactions at tax offices, particularly as they close to the public at 2:00 p.m.

Coupled with the Government’s instructions for all but essential personnel to remain home and for persons to adhere to physical distancing of six feet, TAJ says it is doing its part to minimise the possible impact of the pandemic.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.