Ten new coronavirus cases push tally to 488, one more recovery

The Health Ministry is reporting 10 new coronavirus cases in Jamaica increasing the tally to 488.

Six of the new cases are under investigation including three from Alorica.

Four others are contacts of confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the ministry says one more patient has recovered pushing the tally to 58.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.