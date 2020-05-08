ADVERTORIAL | What’s the need for insurance?

Dear Shannon,

My policy is due for renewal soon, but I have been working from home on account of the pandemic. I rarely, if ever, use my vehicle as I don’t go out socially or to church, and my son does all my shopping. Since I am not on the road on a regular basis, is there any need for insurance at all? Does it make any sense to renew the policy now while my vehicle is securely parked and out of use in my garage?

Dear Reader,

The COVID-19 crisis has, unfortunately, affected all of us in a number of ways. It is good that you are able to work from the safety of your home and have family support in this situation.

Protecting your assets is very important during and beyond this global emergency. While your garage provides a level of safety for your vehicle, your insurance coverage offers protection beyond accidents on the road. There are other possible losses to consider,, such as theft, fire or damage caused even while the vehicle is stationary. With this, and the remote possibility of having to run an urgent errand in mind, it is always best to keep your insurance coverage in place. Here is a bit of good news – you do not need to come into our office to renew your policy. This can be done from the safety and comfort of your home. Please log in to our online portal MIBinsure.com and follow the instructions to renew. Please feel free to contact us at mib@cwjamaica.com should you require further information. We are happy to assist.

Your driving record and policy options

Dear Shannon ,

I was in the process of getting a quote on MIBinsure.com. It asked about my claim history. I was in an accident recently. However, the vehicle I was driving is not the vehicle I am currently insuring. Will this still count as me having a claim?

Dear Reader,

I am sorry to hear about your recent accident and hope you were not hurt.

Once you were involved in an accident, you will need to state this and provide the required information, although the vehicle being insured now is not the one you were driving at the time of the accident.

Your driving record could have some impact on the policy options which may be available to you. It suits you to be open and frank while completing the questionnaire. It is our priority to provide you with your best coverage option, and we will need the information to ensure that we do this well.

If you need further information on this or any other matter, please feel free to contact us at mib@cwjamaica.com. One of our certified agents will gladly provide you with assistance.

Shannon Samuda

Communications Officer

Marathon Insurance Brokers

smsamuda@mibja.com