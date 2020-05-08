Children’s homes get support

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Colette Roberts-Risden, says the Government is stepping up its efforts to provide support to state-run children’s homes, as the country continues to battle the coronavirus (COVID -19).

“The Ministry of Labour and Social Security always supports the most vulnerable. As we receive donations, we always remember the children’s homes, and we continue to provide support to them,” she said.

Roberts-Risden was speaking at the handover ceremony for donated items, valued at $1.2 million, to the Glenhope Nursery and Place of Safety in Kingston on May 5.

The donated items include basic food supplies, children’s stationery, toiletries and cleaning items, some of which were purchased by the ministry, and others are donations from various private-sector partners, including Food For The Poor and Seprod Limited.

The permanent secretary and the minister of state in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Zavia Mayne, presented the items to Chief Executive Officer of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency Rosalee Gage-Grey, who received the items on behalf of the children’s home.

Gage-Grey expressed her gratitude for the items which, she said, have come at a time when state homes are in need of such support, as children remain indoors to minimise the risk of contracting the virus.

“This support is very critical. Although we provide support through a subvention, because all the children are home, it is good to have this support. The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has always offered us support and we are very grateful,” Gage-Grey said.