MIB lends a helping hand to front-line, laid-off workers

MARATHON INSURANCE Brokers (MIB) will significantly reduce the next instalment on insurance premium loans for all their clients who are healthcare practitioners or laid-off workers in any sector, under a newly launched initiative dubbed the ‘COVID-19 Helping Hand Programme’.

The brokerage firm, which represents a significant number of healthcare practitioners, said the important contribution of front-line workers to the fight against COVID-19 deserves big-hearted and generous support. The next loan instalment from these workers will therefore be cut by 50 per cent, thereby immediately releasing a much-needed cash reward into the hands of hundreds of healthcare workers and workers who have been laid off during this health emergency.

EASY DECISION

MlB’s chairman, Richard Burgher, said the decision to slash the premium by 50 per cent was an easy one for the brokerage firm and represents a contribution of some $2 million to the COVID-19 fight. The programme will end on June 15.

“We are all in this together, hence the name ‘COVID-19 Helping Hand Programme’,” he said.

“The pressures are great all around. People are losing their jobs, everything is being scaled back, but our healthcare workers cannot scale back their services. We at Marathon are standing for the long haul with our clients. We decided that we would step in where we can make a real difference,” Burgher said.

He said with news that so many nurses and other health workers are having trouble with increased transportation costs, while being stuck with the fixed cost of financing their premium loans, the hope is that the programme will provide one less worry.

Burgher said the programme will also facilitate clients who have been laid off from their jobs and so will naturally experience difficulty maintaining their payment schedules.

“We see the requests for moratorium coming in to us with increasing frequency – this programme is intended to give a helping hand. MIB clients who are healthcare workers or persons who have lost their jobs and whose policies are financed by Marathon, can access the programme through the online portal www.mibinsure.com. We have made the application process very easy for everyone. Our clients will only need a copy of their payslip to verify their status as a healthcare worker or the copy of a letter confirming that they were laid off. All of this can be easily done online. If you need help, simply send an email to mib@cwjamaica.com and our special team will get back to you in minutes.”

Burgher said all applications are to be processed online.

Clients who seek to access the programme will need to login to MIBinsure.com and complete a short questionnaire, after which MIB will confirm the 50 per cent deduction from your next payment via email.