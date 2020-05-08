RUBiS’ alcohol donation aids sanitation needs of hospitals

AS JAMAICANS anticipate the passing of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its residual effects on the country, RUBiS Energy Jamaica Limited is looking forward to a re-energised Jamaica in the coming months. RUBiS, which imports commercial-scale petroleum products, has sought to maintain a stable supply of isopropyl alcohol to its customers – local blenders and manufacturers of sanitation products. This to help quell the heightened sanitation concerns of Jamaicans, and, ultimately, to help reduce the spread of the virus.

With Jamaicans still flocking to retailers for sanitation products such as disinfectants, rubbing alcohol and hand sanitisers, RUBiS has implemented additional procedures and resources to ensure alcohol supplies for the island are stable.

Commenting on the nation’s battle with the coronavirus, the head of commercial operations at RUBiS, Troy Thompson, made mention of the company’s input to help combat the spread of the virus in Jamaica. “In March, we donated 99.9 per cent purity isopropyl alcohol to the Ministry of Health and Wellness Foundation for use in nine hospitals to assist with sanitation activities,” shared Thompson.

GREAT BENEFIT

The donation of the product was graciously supported by Executive Director for the Ministry of Health and Wellness Foundation, Courtney Cephas. “It was truly a gift and a blessing for our health facilities from a corporate partner that reached out to us at our moment of greatest need and saw the fight as their own,” said Cephas. He went on, “All of our four regional health authorities, to include at least nine of their hospitals and a number of health centres across the island, will benefit from the generous donation … the product was so essential that the immediate challenge for us was to allocate the donated quantities across the four regional health authorities to adequately balance the demand.”

One major advantage of RUBiS’ portfolio is the ownership and operations of its Rockfort, Kingston terminal which enables RUBiS, the island’s leading fuels and lubricants business and largest importer of petrochemicals, to supply well-needed agents such as toluene, isopropyl alcohol, mineral spirits, odourless mineral spirits, polyol and butyl glycol.

To date, schools, families and police stations in communities surrounding RUBiS’ Rockfort headquarters, as well as employees of RUBiS service stations, have benefited from sanitary items donated by the company.