St Andrew man charged with murder

The Hunts Bay Police have charged a man in connection with the shooting death of 44-year-old Tyrone Reid, otherwise called ‘Stamma’, a conductor of Maxfield Park in St Andrew.

Reid was killed on Thursday, February 19 at the intersection of Bayfarm Road and Olympic Way in St Andrew.

Twenty-one-year-old Orlando Campbell, otherwise called ‘Lucas’ of Lincoln Road, Kingston 13, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police report that about 5:15 p.m., Reid was walking along the roadway when men on a motorcycle approached him.

It is alleged that the pillion passenger opened gunfire hitting him before fleeing the scene.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, the scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

Campbell was charged after he was positively identified during an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised.

