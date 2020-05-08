St Thomas man charged following attack involving firearm

A St Thomas man who attacked another man with a firearm and a plastic pipe has been charged.

Forty-six-year-old Clayton Williams, otherwise called ‘Buff’ of Old Pera district, Port Morant, was charged on Wednesday with unlawful wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and illegal possession of firearm.

The police report that about 8:30 p.m., on Wednesday, April 29, Williams used a firearm and a plastic pipe to inflict wounds to a man.

He was arrested and later charged following a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.

