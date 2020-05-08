Trudi Alexis will help you curate experiences at home

Trudi Alexis has always had a love for curating experiences. From decorating her friends’ birthday and dinner parties to styling photo shoots, she has always believed that every moment, no matter how small, should always leave a lasting and positive impression. With the COVID-19 pandemic now upon us and with persons unable to go out to their usual hotspots, Trudi has used this crisis as an inspiration and opportunity to bring romance back into people’s homes.

Pop Up Date Night, as she has coined it, is designed to provide an intimate, whimsical, romantic date-night experience within the comfort of your own home. As she simply puts it, your home is the place where you are supposed to feel most comfortable and be yourself, so why shouldn’t it be the place to enjoy a date night?

As she is coming off the heels of curating an anniversary experience for Brett and Leisha Wong, who celebrated 11 years of marriage, we sat down with Trudi, and she explained how she helped the couple to turn their quarantined anniversary into one they would never forget. Here are the details.

THE CALL

“Three days before their wedding anniversary, I got a call from Leisha. She explained that her 11-year anniversary was coming up and she wanted to do something special for her husband which involved their love for food, wine, and each other. With many restaurants not allowing a dine-in option and the imposed curfew limiting the time they could be out, we decided to bring the romance to their house through a ‘Pop Up Date Night’.

MAGIC, PLEASE

“The first question I asked Leisha was what mood and vibe they were trying to create. She had so many thoughts running through her head and could not pin down one, so she said, “Create your magic, but just make sure sushi is involved.’

PLAN

“To know the Wongs is to know that they love simplicity, the arts, and entertaining. With this in mind and after reviewing photos of the space, I decided to keep things simple and rustic and take them on a journey to Treasure Beach with a little sushi in the mix. After consulting with Leisha, we agreed on a menu and the wine pairings, and the food was ordered for the day.

BIG DAY

“Using natural hues as an inspiration with wooden trays, woven placemats, gold cutlery, and calabash all packed, I headed to their house to do the set-up while her husband was at work. Following COVID-19 protocols – sanitising, social-distancing, and being masked – I decorated her breakfast table, plated the foods for serving, and chilled the wine so that once he arrived, the celebration could begin.

“I simply help to create your vision but leave the night’s memories up to you and yours.”

Signed, Trudi