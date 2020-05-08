UTech community in mourning over passing of lecturer

The University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) fraternity has been plunged into mourning following the death of lecturer Jamar Thelwell.

The 34-year-old passed away yesterday from cancer.

His colleague Jerome Shepherd said Thelwell’s death has shaken members of the university community.

Shepherd, who is programme director for the Bachelor of Arts in Communication Arts and Technology at UTech, shared that Thelwell's journey as a lecturer started in 2014 when he joined the team part time, teaching audio.

At the time, he was also employed at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, but by 2016, UTech made him a full-time member of staff.

"He served us with excellence and most of our students were able to receive placement within media entities. All of that happened because of his genuine ability to negotiate with people and to look out for the interest of his students,” said Shepherd.

"He saw himself as equal to everyone. The ancillary staff would get along with him. If the security guards didn't have lunch, Jamar would be the one to provide lunch for them and he would do it so willingly. That's the impact he had on the UTech community. He was always smiling. When people come to work with their problems, the energy he has is enough to lift your spirit," Shepherd continued.

