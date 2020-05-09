JUTC pulls driver of bus in viral video from active duty

A driver of a Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus has been pulled from active duty following a video showing passengers standing in the vehicle.

A video of the route 75 bus with passengers standing was being circulated on social media. The bus runs from Six Miles to Papine in St Andrew.

The JUTC announced its response to the incident on Twitter. It says further disciplinary action will be taken against the male driver.

The state-run transport company has suspended standing in its buses in observance of physical distancing orders to combat the spread of COVID-19.

