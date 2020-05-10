Jamaica surpasses 500 COVID-19 cases; 90 recover

Jamaica has now surpassed 500 COVID-19 infections.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reports that the country has recorded four new cases since yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 502.

The four new cases are all males ranging from age 17 to 63 years-old. One of the newly confirmed cases, a 31-year-old man from St Ann, brings to three the number of COVID-19 positive persons who arrived in the country on Wednesday, last week, under the Controlled Re-entry Programme.

The other three males are contacts of confirmed cases from Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine.

A total of 7,101 samples have been tested so far; 129 people are quarantined in a facility and 50 are hospitalised. Two hundred and nine people are in isolation at a government facility and 142 are at home.

Ninety people have now recovered from the disease and nine are dead. No one has been deemed critically ill.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.