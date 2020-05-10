Johnson announces conditional plan to reopen Britain

Britain's prime minister, Boris Johnson, has announced a "conditional plan" to reopen the United Kingdom, which remains under lock down over the spread of COVID-19, the BBC reports.

The UK has the second highest number of infections in Europe behind Spain, with more than 220,000 cases, but it leads in Europe as the country having the most deaths from the disease, with nearly 31,000 people dead so far.

Johnson unveiled a threat level alert system for England consisting of five levels.

From Wednesday people will be able to do more outdoor exercise in England, while

primary schools will be allowed to reopen in June along with shops. Some entities in the hospitality industry may reopen in July.

Persons who cannot work from home are also being "actively encouraged" to go to work.

Johnson said it will "soon be the time... to impose quarantine on people coming into this country by air"

Meanwhile, leaders of the UK's devolved nations have rejected Johnson's new "stay alert" advice in favour of keeping the "stay at home" message.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.