Johnson Smith lauds EU for support in COVID-19 fight

(JIS): Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, has lauded the European Union (EU) for its support to Jamaica in its fight against COVID-19 in Jamaica, as she also hailed the 45 years of partnership between Jamaica and the EU.

In a message to mark Europe Day on May 9, Johnson noted that this year’s observance, which is taking place during the global pandemic, focuses on the importance of unity among nations in combating the virus.

“Its hashtag, #europeansagainstcovid19, highlights the need for collaboration among countries and citizens across the world in this fight,” she said.

She noted that the EU’s recent donation of 29 ventilators to Jamaica’s health system “demonstrates the Union’s enduring commitment to the partnership and solidarity with Jamaica at this challenging time”.

The EU will be making a second donation of medical supplies and equipment to the country.

“The Government and people of Jamaica are extremely grateful for this gesture. We wish all EU citizens a truly rewarding Europe Day as we work together to overcome this crisis,” she said.

Head of the EU Delegation in Jamaica, Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska, in her Europe Day statement, said the experience of COVID-19 “highlights how interconnected the world is and the importance of working together to solve problems that challenge people around the world”.

“The most urgent challenge is for the people of the world at large to work together to combat this devastating disease and to ensure that people everywhere, regardless of geographical location or economic status, have a fighting chance to survive and thrive beyond,” she noted.​

The EU has provided more than €1 million​, mainly in the form of grants, to Jamaica since the formation of its partnership in 1975.

