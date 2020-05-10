Nation's leaders pay tribute to mothers

The nation's leaders are, this morning, paying tribute to mothers across the country.

In a thread on Twitter, Prime Minister Andrew Holness called the nation's mothers the cornerstone of the society.

"This Mother’s Day let us take a moment to acknowledge with gratitude the sacrifices our mothers have made for us. Let us acknowledge their courage and strength, their wisdom, their patience and care and their grace and love," he said.

He expressed admiration for mothers across Jamaica, underscoring that their "dedication knows no boundaries." The prime minister assured them that their sacrifices have not gone unnoticed.

"I acknowledge the single mothers, the working mothers, the mothers raising children other than their own; you are a blessing to your children and to our country," Holness said.

He continued: "I recognise the inspirational mothers in my own life; my mom, my wife and my sisters. Thank you is woefully insufficient for the passion with which you’ve approached motherhood and the incredible impact you’ve had."

Mothers facing harsher challenges

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader, Dr Peter Phillips, noted as the nation celebrates Mothers' Day today, mothers are facing even harsher challenges as the country grapples with the economic, social and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message to mothers nationwide, Phillips noted that many have seen their responsibilities increase, while they continue to juggle several other duties.

"This year, in the face of the severe economic, social, and health woes wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, our mothers are being called upon to meet even greater challenges as they take on increased responsibilities of educating our children due to the closure of schools," he said.

"Mothers are enduring the hardships of quarantine and isolation," he added, "while still securing the health of their families by ensuring adherence to the guidelines of frequent washing of hands, the sanitising of surfaces, and the general hygiene of their children."

Phillips called the nations mothers heroes and said Jamaica owes each one a debt of gratitude.

“Our mothers are true heroes, and their contribution cannot be underestimated or even quantified. They are the foundation of families, the nurturers of our children, and essentially the cement that holds our families and our country together as we seek to build a strong future for all,” Dr. Phillips said.

He singled out mothers on the frontline of the efforts to reduce the spread of the disease.

“We say thanks and show appreciation to our mothers who are on the frontline: our nurses, doctors, other healthcare workers and members of the security forces. They face the challenges of motherhood, as they confront the prevailing circumstances of COVID-19,” Phillips said.

In closing, the opposition leader also acknowledged the contributions of his own mother and wife, Sandra.

"I am constantly filled with awe and appreciation for my mother, now deceased, who always showed love and support. I also salute the mothers of my children, particularly my wife Sandra.”

