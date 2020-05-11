$2.8M worth of ganja, credit card grabber and POS machine seized in Hanover

The police in Hanover seized 445 pounds of ganja, a credit card grabber and a point of sale machine during an operation in Kendall district, Green Island.

Two persons were arrested and charged for possession and dealing in ganja and taking preparatory steps to export in connection with the seizure.

They are 59-year-old Patrick Moseley, farmer, and 53-year-old Mabel Myrie, vendor, both of Kendal district in the parish.

The police report that between 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, officers conducted a search of a property where 277 bags containing the ganja and other items were found.

The police say the ganja has an estimated street value of $2.8 million.

Investigations are now being carried out into whether the credit card grabber and point of sale machine have been used to defraud anyone.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.