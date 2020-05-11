Employee at National Laboratory Services tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at the National Laboratory Services, which has been conducting testing for the coronavirus, has contracted COVID-19.

The Gleaner understands that staff at the facility were made aware of the development today and that a high-ranking official will be addressing them on the matter.

It is also expected that representatives from the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department will meet with the staff.

Details of how and when the staff member contracted the virus have not yet to be disclosed.

Jamaica’s confirmed COVID-19 cases currently stand at 502.

More details later.

