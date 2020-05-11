Father and son injured in St Thomas home invasion

A cane vendor remains hospitalised following a home invasion over the weekend in St Thomas.

The police report that about 10 o'clock Saturday night, the man and his son were at home in the community of Cottage Pen in Morant Bay when three armed men wearing masks entered the premises and demanded money.

A struggle reportedly ensued between the intruders and the cane vendor when his son intervened.

The gunmen then reportedly opened fire hitting the vendor before fleeing the scene with approximately $14,000 in cash.

The man’s son was grazed by a bullet.

They were later rushed to hospital where the vendor was admitted in serious but stable condition and his son treated and released.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.