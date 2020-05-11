Liguanea Ave in St Andrew being closed to replace defective bridge

Effective tomorrow, Liguanea Avenue in St Andrew will be closed to vehicular traffic.

The closure is to facilitate the demolition and replacement of a defective single lane bridge located along the roadway.

The bridge replacement project, valued at $28 million, commenced in April and is scheduled to last for four months.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says that since the start of the project preliminary activities have been undertaken including the erection of a pedestrian bridge.

He says that infrastructure belonging to utility companies have been removed from the structure and detour roads have been rehabilitated.

During the closure, motorists wishing to access Liguanea Avenue will have detours along which they can elect to travel.

The detour roads include East Kings House Road, Paddington Terrace, Barbican Road, Hope Road, Richings Avenue, Sandy Park Road and East Kings House Avenue.

Detour signs have already been erected to direct motorists.

Motorists are being asked to exercise caution during the closure and to obey the instructions of flag persons.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.